Don’t force Dede Ayew out of Black Stars – Ex-Asante Kotoko striker Mark Adu Amofah

Kumasi Asante Kotoko cult hero Mark Adu Amofah has advised that the phasing out of Andre Dede Ayew from the Black Stars should be done in a way that it does not generate bitterness in the player and his family.



While recognizing that Andre Ayew is at the twilight of his career and cannot offer to the team what he used to do in the early stages of his career, Adu Amofah appealed that the contributions of Dede Ayew and the Ayew family, in general, should be factored into any decision that will be made on him.



Adu Amofah who is the founder of AA Sports International urged the handlers of the national team not to force Andre Ayew out of the team but rather engage him on how he can contribute to the team in different capacities.



Mark Adu Amofah asserted that over the years, the country has failed to properly transition its football legends and the Andre Ayew situation is a test case for the technical team of the team and the Ghana Football Association.



He implored the FA to pick useful lessons from previous errors and ensure that Dede Ayew exit the Black Stars in a manner that satisfies the player and the Black Stars.



“I don’t agree with the call for Andre Ayew to be dropped from the team. I believe that Andre Ayew has done his bit for the team and may not be an integral member of the team now but we must not force him out. As a country, we should tread cautiously on this Andre Ayew issue because he and his family have contributed a lot to the country. The FA should engage him and see how best they can phase him out of the team but I repeat, he should not be forced out,” he told GhanaWeb.



Adu Amofah’s advice comes on the back of calls by Hearts of Oak legend, Emmanuel Osei Kuffour for Andre Ayew to be dropped from the team.



According to Osei Kuffour, the Black Stars skipper has made his contributions to the team already and has nothing new to offer.



“Andre Ayew is done with the Black Stars and should be shown the exit in order to open doors for emerging talents like Kudus Mohammed,” Kuffour asserted.



He argued that Ayew has paid his dues since his debut in 2008.



“Dede Ayew has been with the Black Stars since 2008, and it’s time to leave. Kudus Mohammed, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and others also need the space to show us what they have. Andre Ayew has served and must give way,” Kuffour stated.



Regarding Jordan Ayew, Osei Kuffour believes the Crystal Palace man still has a lot to offer.



“His younger brother Jordan is there and still has something to deliver, unlike Dede, who has fulfilled his responsibilities with the senior national team. He needs to leave and make way for others too.”



Andre Ayew made his Black Stars debut in 2007 in a friendly against Senegal. The 33-year-old is currently Ghana's most-capped player with 113 appearances.



