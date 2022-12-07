Don't expect anything from Black Stars now - Otto Addo tells Ghanaians

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana coach, Otto Addo has implored Ghanaians not to expect the Black Stars to win anything soon as the team go through development.



His comment comes after the country's elimination from the ongoing 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



Ghana suffered a 2-0 defeat against Uruguay last week. Ahead of the game, the Black Stars needed a draw to go through to the next stage of the tournament.



However, the Borussia Dortmund talent coach says the current team is promising but they will need time to win trophies.



“When a new coach comes, I’ll expect that he is given the chance to develop and to allow the team to grow,” he said, as quoted by Graphic Sports.



“Sometimes, it takes losses to grow and the best sportsmen have learned to turn their failures into success stories.



“I have difficulties in putting pressure on young players. Everyone knows that we have a good team that, hopefully, if we continue developing would get better. But we should not expect anything today because development is a process and takes time," he added.



Meanwhile, Otto Addo has left his role as the Black Stars coach following the team's elimination from the tournament.