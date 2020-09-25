Sports News of Friday, 25 September 2020

Don't depend on juju to excel in your career - Paintsil to young footballers

Former Black Stars defender, John Paintsil

Former Black Stars defender, John Paintsil has advised young footballers in the country to stop relying on black magic also known as 'juju' for successes in their career.



According to the former Fulham defender, young players should rely on their God-given talent and work hard at their craft if they want to reach higher heights in their career.



The perception of 'juju' is nothing new as Asante Kotoko and Aduana Stars opted to play with ten men each in the just truncated 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League on the instructions of their spiritual men.



John Paintsil is the latest former footballer to have added his voice to the growing concern that is constantly denting the image of Ghana football.



"Why would you compromise your God-given talent for juju to aid your performance and results, instead of taking your training seriously and abiding by the rules and regulations of the game," he quizzed on Sunyani-based Suncity radio.

