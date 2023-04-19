Don't call me Joseph Agbeko again - Boxer changes name to Torgbui Kaletor II

Sports News of Wednesday, 19 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former IBF bantamweight champion, Joseph 'King Kong' Agbeko, has announced that he now wants to be addressed as Torgbui Kaletor II.



The Ghanaian boxer who held the title twice between 2007 and 2011, stated that his former name and brand impacted society and should be remembered as a legacy.



“I am no more Joseph Agbeko,” he said in a yet-to-be-televised interview on JoyNews.



“I think the brand Joseph Agbeko has done it all,” he explained.



“As a fighter, I gave my all to make my people happy and proud so I want Joseph Agbeko to be treated as my legacy and I want to live to see the legacy of Joseph King Kong Agbeko.



The former world champion told JoyNews that he wants to be known as Torgbui Kaletor II and the public must address him by his new name.



"From now onwards, I will like to tell the general public to address me by the name, Torgbui Kaletor II, I am no more Joseph Agbeko,” the 2007 world champion stated.



“Torgbui Kaletor II is my title and that is the new me,” he added.



The 2007 world champion also held the Commonwealth bantamweight title from 2004 to 2006 and the IBO bantamweight title in 2013. He once challenged for a super bantamweight world title against Abner Marez in 2013.



The boxer who hails from the Volta Region is embracing a new chapter in his life as Torgbui Kaletor II.



JNA/KPE