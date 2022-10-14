Don't be driven by revenge - CK Akonnor cautions Ghana ahead of Uruguay clash

Sports News of Friday, 14 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Ghana coach, CK Akonnor, has urged the Black Stars to focus on qualification and not revenge when they meet Uruguay in their final group game in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



When they eliminated them on penalties in the quarter-finals, Uruguay prevented the Black Stars from becoming the first African team to make an appearance in the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup.



The nature of the defeat was painful to Ghanaians, who were happy to go in for revenge when Ghana and Uruguay were drawn in Group H ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



However, CK Akonnor believes that being driven by revenge is needless because Ghana's game against Ururagy will be the final game in the group and the focus should be on the three points.



"I was there myself. I was shocked. I can affirm how he [Asamoah Gyan] feels, but we should not look at it in the way of revenge. We are going into a tournament and you need to come out good in the group and move to the next stage. You could win Uruguay and go out.



"All the games are difficult that is why it’s important not to focus on one team,” the former Kotoko trainer stated on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana.



Watch this week's episode of GhanaWeb Sports Debate below:







