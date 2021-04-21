Don’t ask me stupid questions - Grusah to presenter

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Bankroller of relegation-threatened King Faisal Babies, Alhaji Karim Grusah, has taken Rainbow Radios Isaac Worlanyo Wallace to the cleaners over a question he asked him.



The football team owner found it offensive when the presenter asked why he had asked Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to assist the team so they are not relegated.



According to him, he would have fired more salvos at the presenter if not for the Ramadan.



He described the presenter with unprintable words including stupid and senseless over his line of questioning.



King Faisal, who were controversially promoted to the Ghana top flight at the start of the season through a petition, have played 20 matches, lost several of them and won only 4 and are at the bottom of the table.



The team is likely to be relegated but the boss wants Asantehene to financially support the team.



When asked why he is seeking support from a rival team even when he has refused to sell some of his players to the team took offence.



He went berserk saying the presenter had no right to ask him stupid questions.



He said there was nothing wrong if she is seeking support from the traditional leader.