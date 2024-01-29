Don’t allow GFA to search for Ghana’s next coach – Songo tells Akufo-Addo, Bawumia

Sports News of Monday, 29 January 2024

Controversial sports journalist, Patrick Osei Agyemang, better known as Countryman Songo has implored president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia not to allow the Ghana Football Association proceed with the search for the next Black Stars coach.



Following the dismissal of coach Chris Hughton after Ghana’s 2023 AFCON exit, the GFA set up a 5-member committee headed by vice president, Mark Addo to search for the next Black Stars coach.



However, Countryman Songo has called on President Akufo-Addo and his vice, Dr. Bawumia to stop the GFA from their intended search.



He explained that the GFA has already supervised the appointment of four coaches since 2019 which has resulted in no good.



According to him, the GFA wants to appoint a coach who they can easily manipulate and influence his player selection.



“The government of Ghana should dissolve the committee because it’s a waste of time and taxpayers' resources. No one should sit down and allow them to proceed with this. These are the same people who brought in

Milovan, Otto Addo and now Chris Hughton, Songo stated.



He added, “They should rather be apologizing to Ghanaians so we see the next way forward. They have destroyed the Black Stars and our football…”



“They want to bring their coach so that they can use him to enrich themselves with taxpayers' monies. Akufo-Addo and Bawumia should not allow these so-called football people to search for our next coach,” Songo said on Adom TV.



