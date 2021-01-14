Soccer News of Thursday, 14 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

‘Don’t act like men because of football’ – Berry Ladies CEO advises female players

A photo of Ghana Women Premier League game

The Chief Executive Officer of Berry Ladies FC, Dr. Gifty Oware-Aboagye has advised female footballers to desist from dressing like their male counterparts.



Female footballers in this part of the continent are normally seen in men's costumes even when they are not on the pitch playing football.



They go in for male hairstyles and conduct their businesses in town like men will do and that sometimes makes it difficult for some parents to allow their female children to participate in the sport.



To Dr. Gifty Oware-Aboagye, she decided to go into football administration to help change the narrative among female footballers.



“It’s been difficult bringing some of these changes at the club because I told the players there is the need to identify who they are. They are all women and as such, they need to act like pretty ladies even off the pitch.”



“Some of them couldn’t stand it so they had to leave the club but gradually they have now adapted to it and it's good for them and the club as a whole” Dr. Gifty Oware-Aboagye told Untoldstories TV GH.



“That is the major changes we are bringing into the women’s game in the country and honestly it’s paying off because potential sponsors are happy with what we’re doing," she added.