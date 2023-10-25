Don't accept interference in your work - Kwasi Appiah charges national team coaches

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A member of the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kwasi Appiah has thrown his support behind national team coaches, urging them to maintain the integrity of their player call-up decisions and resist external interference.



Under the current football administration led by Kurt Okraku, there have been criticisms and allegations of influence in the selection of players for the various national teams.



However, Appiah, who made history by becoming the first local coach to lead the Black Stars to the 2014 World Cup, emphasized the importance of coaches standing firm and not allowing any external authority to dictate their choices.



Appiah expressed his perspective on this issue during an interview with Asempa FM, monitored by Footballghana.com, where he stated, "If you are a coach and you allow yourself to be dictated to then, I will have a problem."



“It is not appropriate for anybody to do that but if it happens and you the coach bow to that, from that time, I will respect you again and I will conclude that you don’t know your job because once you accept the influence, the player call ups will be determined by them.



“As a national team coach, the coach must stand by his decision. We see that at the club side because that is a developing area but not at the national team,” he added.



Kwasi Appiah currently holds the positions of head coach of the Sudanese national team and technical director of Asante Kotoko.



JNA