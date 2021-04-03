You are here: HomeSports2021 04 03Article 1223458

Don Jazzy wife: Nigerian producer 'reveal' im marriage of 18 years ago to Michelle Jackson

Ogbonge music producer Don Jazzy Ogbonge music producer Don Jazzy

Nigerians dey react to ogbonge music producer Don Jazzy 'big' revelation say e bin marry almost 18 years ago at di age of 20.

Inside Instagram post e make on Saturday, di ogbonge producer reveal say di marriage end for divorce wen e be 22 years because of im love for music wey no make am give im best for di marriage.

"For so long everyone keep on asking me wen I go marry? Well truth na say almost 18 years ago I was 20 and I marry to my best friend Michelle @yarnstaswitch and e dey beautiful.

"I loved love and I loved marriage. Michelle is soooo beautiful inside and outside with such a soft heart. But den sake of say I be dey so young and full of dreams I went and f***** it up cos I bin dey give all my time to my Music," Don Jazzy tok.



