Don Bortey tips Hearts of Oak to win the Ghana Premier League

• The Phobians currently occupies the first position on the league table after beating Eleven Wonders 1-0



• Legend Don Bortey has claimed the GPL is Accra Hearts of Oak's to win



•Bernard Don Bortey won the CAF Confederation Cup with Accra Hearts of Oak



Accra Hearts of Oak legend, Bernard Don Bortey, has tipped his former club to win the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League trophy.



The Phobians currently occupy the first position on the league table after beating Eleven Wonders 1-0 at the Ohene Ameyaw Park in Techiman on Friday, May 21, 2021.



Striker Kwadwo Obeng Jnr settled the matchday 26 encounter between the two clubs with a 26-minute strike.



Don Bortey motivated the players to make a name for themselves by winning the league when his team’s camp at Techiman as they prepare to face Eleven Wonders.



“Accra Hearts of Oak is my former team and I went there to visit them and motivate them ahead of the Eleven Wonders game. I told them they should believe in themselves and also have faith that they can win the league."



“The players were happy I came here to visit them. This is a time they should win the league and have their name in the history books. They know the task ahead," he told Happy FM.



