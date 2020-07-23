Sports News of Thursday, 23 July 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Dogboe’s height could cause him problems in the Featherweight division- Joshua Clottey

Isaac Dogboe defeated American Chris Avalos in his first bout since May 2019 on Wednesday

Former IBF welterweight champion, Joshua Clottey says Isaac ‘Royal Storm’ Dogboe has what it takes to dominate in the featherweight division because of his experience as a former world champion but his height could be a challenge.



Isaac Dogboe on making his return to the ring decided to switch division by moving up to the Featherweight division from the Bantamweight where he became world champion in 2008



Isaac Dogboe defeated American Chris Avalos in his first bout since May 2019 on Wednesday in the 8th round TKO. It was his first fight after losing to Emmanuel Navarette in 2019.



Speaking to Happy Sports after the bout Joshua Clottey said “He has the experience as a world champion to excel in that division. The only disadvantage will be his height because most of the boxers in that division have the physique and height, he told Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on Happy Sports on Happy 98.9.



“There has been an improvement in the way he fights. Right now he is able to swing his head to avoid punches and he is able to defend his corner very well. This will really help him a lot”.



“Top Rank has done a good job in giving him a bout that will regain his confidence. Chris Avalos is not a strong opponent so I expect him to put in a lot of work”, he added.

