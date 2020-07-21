Sports News of Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Source: Ghana Crusader

Dogboe is bringing something new and exciting to the Featherweight division – Boxing referee

Isaac Dogboe goes into the bout with a record (22-20-2) against Chris Avalos’ record of (34-27-7)

Ghana’s former WBO Super Bantamweight Champion, Isaac Dogboe will bring something new and exciting to the featherweight division. This is according to renowned boxing referee, Michael Neequaye.



Isaac Dogboe will be making a return to the ring since his loss to Emmanuel Navarette last year against American boxer, Chris Avalos in the featherweight division.

This will be his first bout in the featherweight division as a boxer.



According to Michael Neequaye, Ghanaians should be expectant of an exciting fight from the Ghanaian as he is set to bring some excitement in the division.



In a phone interview with Ghanacrusader.com, the renowned boxing referee said Isaac has the potential of becoming a two time World Champion in two divisions if he proves himself against his American opponent.



"I think Isaac Dogboe is bringing something new and exciting at the featherweight division, so we should look out for an exciting show.



"His bout against Chris Valos is his his first fight at the featherweight division and I must say that he has prepared seriously for the fight and he will it with a game plan.



"There are a lot of things coming up in the featherweight division and I believe if he proves himself in this bout (Against Chris Avalos) with an exciting performance, he (Dogboe) will have another title shot.”



Isaac Dogboe goes into the bout with a record (22-20-2) against Chris Avalos’ record of (34-27-7).



The bout will be staged at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, USA.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.