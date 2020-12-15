Sports News of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

Does Kosta Papic’s decision to bring in Afum means lack of confidence in Abednego Tetteh?

Hearts coach Kosta Papic

Hearts coach Kosta Papic has informed the club’s management to sign Samuel Afum, according to deep-lying sources at the club.



Hearts had not won a match until Sunday’s 3-0 win over Dreams at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The Serbian trainer watched Abednego Tetteh underperform against Karela United at the Accra Sports Stadium and it seems he has taken a decision to look elsewhere for striking options.



The former Bechem United striker had an evening to forget as he asked Hearts fans to support him with prayers.



But, in Sunday’s game he was totally frozen out of the squad as Papic named his 18-man squad for the game by bringing in Kwadwo Obeng Junior to lead the attack.



Hearts had intended to begin the season with 3 center forward but sacked former Nigerian U17 striker Ademola Kuti before the start of the season.



This means Hearts still have a space in attack to fill and Kosta Papic has already contacted Afum who has agreed to feature for the Phobians.

