‘Doctored’ document was used to disqualify me from GFA elections – Palmer

Palmer was disqualified from contesting last year's GFA elections

Almost a year after he was booted out of the GFA Presidential race, Wilfried Osei Kwaku Palmer is yet to come to terms with it.



Palmer was barred from contesting the October 2019 elections after the Vetting Committee found him guilty of breaching some codes that govern football.



Palmer is subsequently seeking redress at the Court of Arbitration for Sports which have postponed its verdict twice already.



As the nation await the judgment from the sports arbitration body, Palmer has opened up on the ‘sins’ he committed which resulted in the Election Committee’s decision to disqualify him.



Palmer in what could be described as a sentimental pronouncement on happenings before the election accused certain figures within the FA of plotting his disqualification.



Without any proof to validate his assertions, Palmer said that his disqualification was plotted and orchestrated by some football people. He said that a ‘doctored document’ was used to disqualify him from contesting the elections.



“My disqualification from the GFA presidential election was a grand scheme designed to take me out. I know those who wrote the report to disqualify me. It was not from any member of the Normalisation Committee. A very active respectable person in the football fraternity doctored the document”.



Palmer has always criticized Kurt Okraku for being vindictive and sidelining some experienced figures in football.



However, when he was offered an opportunity to serve on Kurt administration, Palmer strangely turned it down. In the interview with Angel FM, Palmer explained why he rejected Kurt Okraku’s offer.



“I was never appointed to be part of the Division 1. However, I accepted to be part of the ad-hoc compensation committee but I later declined after I did my investigation and found out that I was only appointed to the GFA Ad-hoc committee because they wanted to use that as a means to shut me up” Palmer stressed.





