Do our best to win the 2023 AFCON - Akufo Addo tells Ghana FA

Sports News of Thursday, 21 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has charged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to ensure the Black Stars end the country's trophyless jinx.



Ghana will be making an appearance at the 34th edition of the AFCON tournament in Ivory Coast next year.



Having exited at the group phase in the last tournament in Cameroon, the senior national team will hope to improve their performance.



In a meeting with the leadership of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Wednesday at the Jubilee House, President Akufo Addo said it is about time Ghana ended the 41-year AFCON trophy drought since winning the last AFCON trophy in 1982.



He urged the GFA to ensure the team do its best to succeed at the tournament.



"It's been forty-one years since Ghana won the Africa Cup of Nations. If my memory serves me right, we have played in a couple of finals in recent times and lost on penalties in 2015.



"Expectations are very high, so let's do our best to make this tournament a success," he added.



Ghana, who are chasing to lift their fifth continental title have been housed in Group B for the tournament and will face Cape Verde, Egypt and Mozambique.



The Black Stars of Ghana will first come up against Cape Verde at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on January 14, 2024, then face Egypt at the same venue four days later and then Mozambique at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on January 22, 2024.



The 34th edition of the AFCON has been scheduled to kick off from January 13 to February 11.