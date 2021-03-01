You are here: HomeSports2021 03 01Article 1192687

Sports News of Monday, 1 March 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

Djibouti referee to handle Ghana vs Gambia semifinal clash

The Black satellites have to beat Gambia to make it to the final The Black satellites have to beat Gambia to make it to the final

Souleiman Ahmed Djama from Djibouti will handle the semi-final clash between Ghana and the Gambia at the ongoing Total U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Mauritania.

The 34-year-old will be assisted by Youssef Wahid Youssef Elbosaty from Egypt (Assistant Referee I), Abbes Akram Zerhouni from Algeria (Assistant Referee II), Hamedine Diba from Mauritania (Assistant referee III/VAR) and Celso Armindo Alvacao from Mozambique (Fourth Official). Wajdi Aouadi from Tunisia will serve as the Match Commissioner.

Other officials for the game are as follows:

Lemaghaifry Bouchaab - Referee Assessor - Mauritania

Kelly Athanasie Mukandanga - General Coordinator - Rwanda

Watson Edgar Nigel Suubi - Technical Study Group - Uganda

Dina Mohsen Medhat Hassan Radwan - Marketing Officer - Egypt

Lassana Camara - Media Officer - Mauritania

Ahmed Zakaria Enaam Mohamed Saber - Security Officer - Egypt

Cyrille Serges Dah - Doping Control - Côte D'Ivoire

Ernest Ntadissi Koussangata - Assistant General Coordinator – Congo

Ghana will take on Gambia in the first semifinal match of the 2021 Total U-20 Africa Cup of Nations at Office du Complexe olympique de Nouakchott on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 16H00. The winner of the tie will play in the finals on Saturday, March 6, 2021.

