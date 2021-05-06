Division One side Phar Rangers fined for breaching coronavirus protocols

Soccer News of Thursday, 6 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Division One outfit Phar Rangers have been slapped with a fine of GHC3000 for breaching COVID-19 protocols.



The second tier side violated COVID-19 restrictions during their Division One league match against Kpando Hearts of Lions.



The Ghana Football Association Disciplinary Committee found the club guilty of breaching Article 2, 3(3) and Article 8 of the Matchday Covid 19 Protocols and Article 16(1)(b) of the GFA Disciplinary Code,2019 in their Division One League match against Heart of Lions.



The disciplinary Committee after sitting on the case decided to fine the club an amount of GHC 3000 in accordance with Article 6.1.1 of the GFA Covid-19 Matchday Protocols.



Phar Rangers have also been warned that any future misconduct shall receive a more severe punishment.