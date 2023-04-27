Division One: Skyy FC found guilty of player double registration – GFA

Sports News of Thursday, 27 April 2023

Source: etvghana.com

The Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association(GFA) has fined Skyy FC GH₵‎2500 and deducted 6 points after being found guilty of double registration of a player.



This decision comes on the back of a protest filed by Nations FC after they lost 3-0 to Skyy FC at the St. Martins Park, Daboase last Month, accusing their opponents(Skyy FC) of fielding an unqualified player when the two teams clashed.



Skyy FC winger, Victor Edgan Jnr, was accused of not having the required certification for a change in name, and also using different FIFA ID Numbers ( 10FLEL5) and (1GEDWQ0) with the name Victor Mends in the second round, therefore, making him ‘unqualified’ to feature for the Skyy FC team.