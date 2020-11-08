Division One League side Nkoranza Warriors shock ten-man Aduana Stars in friendly

Sports News of Sunday, 8 November 2020
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Division One League side Nkoranza Warriors posted a 2-1 win over Aduana Stars in a friendly played on Sunday.
Warriors took the lead from the spot through Wisdom Benyanse before Bright Adjei snatched the equalizer.
Both teams went into the break tied at one-all.
In the 68th minute, Aduana Stars were reduced to ten men after goalscorer Adjei was sent off for a red card for dissent.
Nkoranza Warriors secured the match-winner courtesy Victor Kodom.
