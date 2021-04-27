Division One League matchday 18 preview – Zone One

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

Steadfast FC moved top of the table in Zone One after snatching a point against Berekum Arsenal at the Golden City Park in Berekum on matchday 17.



Ansu Kofi Patrick scored in the second half to cancel Abdul Fatawu Issahaku’s goal to settle the scores at 1-1.



The Tamale side returns home to play against second-placed Bofoakwa Tano at the Aliu Mahama Stadium. Steadfast FC leads the Zone table with 34 points, level with Bofoakwa Tano after 17 matches.



The visitors climbed to second place courtesy of a 3-0 victory against city rivals B.A United at the Coronation Park on Sunday. This sets up an exciting top-of-the-table clash mid-week in Tamale.



Third-placed Real Tamale United will travel to Nkoranza to play ninth-placed Nkoranza Warriors, while Nsoatreman FC host B.A United at the Sunyani Coronation Park on Thursday.



Zone One Fixtures for matchday 18:



