Division One League match day 16 preview – Zone Two

Sports News of Friday, 23 April 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

Leaders Gold Stars have a test against Bekwai Youth Football Academy on matchday 17 of the National Division One League.



The host lies in 7th in place in the Zone two table with 21 points – sixteen points behind Gold Stars who lead the table with 37 points.



The Bibiani lads have scored a whopping 23 goals and sit pretty comfortable at the top with an immediate pursuit of Premier League football.



Second place Skyy FC host Pacific Heroes While New Edubiase United FC battle with Sekondi Hasaacas at the Gyamfi Park at Bekwai.



Prince Owusu of Gold Stars leads the top scorers' chart with 12 goals, followed by Akesse Akesse of Nzema Kotoko who has netted 8 times this season.



Asokwa Deportivo will host Venomous Vipers at the Obuasi Len Clay stadium Friday.



Here is a glance of the matchday 17 Fixtures:



