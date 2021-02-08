Sports News of Monday, 8 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Division One League: Nsuatreman FC's Twumasi Sports Complex banned indefinitely after RTU stoning

Real Tamale United player

The Ghana Football Association has closed down the Twumasi Sports Complex at Nsuatre indefinitely after Sunday's uncouth behaviour of home fans during a Division One League match.



Fans of Nsuatreman FC are reported to have pelted the away team, Real Tamale United after the final whistle.



Players and officials bled profusely and have sustained various degrees of injuries.



A statement released later on Sunday read: ''The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has received reports of an assault on players and officials of Real Tamale United FC who have sustained various degrees of injuries.



''This unfortunate and unacceptable incident took place after their Matchday 6 Division One Zone One game played between Nsuatreman FC and Real Tamale United FC on Sunday, February 7, 2021, at the Twumasi Sports Complex at Nsuatre in the Bono Region.



''The leadership of the Ghana Football Association is appalled and shocked at the behaviour of the home fans.



''The GFA condemns unconditionally the non-football behaviour and conduct of fans of the home team.



''The Executive Council of the GFA has therefore decided to ban the venue indefinitely, as the Association continues to corporate with the Police to bring the perpetrators of this barbaric act to book.''



The GFA Prosecutor is expected to review all the reports and press charges against the club.



Later on Thursday, 11 February 2021, the Disciplinary Committee will sit on the case.