Division One League: Match Week 16 Report- Unity FC 1-3 Nkoranza Warriors

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 February 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Nkoranza Warriors recorded a comfortable 3-1 win over bottom-placed Unity FC at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Monday, February 20 2023.



Warriors went into the game in 3rd position of the Zone 1B League standings and were hoping to close the gap between themselves and 2nd placed Young Apostles who lost to Berekum Arsenal on Sunday.



Bright Amoateng broke the deadlock in the 37th minute to shoot Warriors into the lead. Amoateng doubled their adavantage with his second three minutes later.



Unity responded seconds later by pulling a goal back through Ohene Kyere.



After the break, Hubert scored Warriors' third goal in the 78th minute to put the game beyond the hosts.



Nkoranza Warriors reduce their point gap with Young Apostles to 2 points. They are 6 points adrift the League leader, Tano Bofoakwa.