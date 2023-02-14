Division One League: Match Week 15 Report- Young Apostles 3-0 Unity FC

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 February 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Young Apostles cut Bofoakwa Tano’s lead at the top of the Zone 1B League standings after a 3-0 victory over Unity FC at the Sunyani Cornation Park on Sunday, February 12 2023.



A brace from Galley Divine helped Apotles record an emphatic win against Unity. Galley opened the scoring for Apostles in the 6th minute.



They doubled their advantage before half time through Ganiyu Muftawu on 39 minutes.



Galley got his second in the 70th minute to seal the win for Apostles.



Apostles are now a point behind leaders Bofoakwa Tano who are away to Baffour Soccer Academy on Monday, February 13 2023.