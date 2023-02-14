Division One League: Match Week 15 Report- Wa Suntaa 1-0 Steadfast FC

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 February 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Wa Suntaa had to dig deep to beat Steadfast FC at the Malik Jabir Stadium on Sunday, February 12 2023.



Suntaa went into the game a point and a place behind Steadfast.



The first half of the game produced no goals. The score line remained same with 5 minutes to full time.



There was every indication that the sides were going to share the spoils but there was drama when a last gasp goal from Eugene Ofori on 90 minutes secured all three points for the Suntaa.



Suntaa now overtake Steadfast to move to 3rd position on the Zone 1A League log.