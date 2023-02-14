Division One League: Match Week 15 Report- Swedru All Blacks0-1 Skyy FC

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 February 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Skyy FC left it late to record a crucial away victory over All Blacks at the Swedru Stadium on Sunday, February 12 2023.



This encounter was considered by many as the signature match for Week 15.



With All Blacks in 3rd position of the Zone 2 League log, they were aiming to cut down Skyy’s lead at the top.



Skyy visited Swedru on the back of an 8-0 demolishing of Asokwa Deportivo.



It was an evenly contested game with both sides having a fair share of possession, but chances were few and far between.



The score line was barren at half time.



High flying Andrews Cobbinah who scored four in Skyy’s win over Deportivo struck on 89 minutes to secure all three points for the visitors.