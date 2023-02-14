Division One League: Match Week 15 Report- Eleven Wonders 1-0 Debibi United

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 February 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Techiman Eleven Wonders stretched their lead at the top of the Zone 1A league standings after a 1-0 win over Debibi United on Sunday, February 12 2023 at the Ohene Ameyaw Stadium.



It promised to be an intriguing encounter with just two points separating both teams prior to the game.



The first half ended in a stalemate as no goals were produced. The deadlock was broken on 55 minutes through Zackaria Osman to give Eleven Wonders the lead.



It was a brilliant free kick which was the solitary goal of the game. The Techiman based side now extend their lead at the top to 5 points.