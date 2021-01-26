Sports News of Tuesday, 26 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Division One League Match Commissioner suspended over bribery allegations

The incident is said to have taken place in Division One League match

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) says it has suspended a Division One League Commissioner, Ibrahim Fuseini, over alleged bribery misconduct.



In a statement sighted by GhanaWeb, the GFA said it received a complaint from the referees of a match between Real Tamale United and Nkoranza Warriors FC on January 25, 2021, in which “the Match Commissioner is alleged to have attempted to bribe the referees in order for them not to write an accurate report about the incidents that happened during and after the match”.



The Association says it has since through its Compliance and Integrity Officer together with its prosecutors and other investigation experts, commenced investigations into the matter following which a report of the investigation would subsequently be sent to the appropriate judicial body for necessary action.



“Meanwhile, the Match Commissioner will not officiate any match until the matter is fully adjudicated in accordance with the Regulations of the Association,” portions of the FAs statement read.



Members of the general public can report any unethical act or behaviour by a club official, match officials or GFA official to the integrity office email – integrity@ghanafa.org or to the hotline – 0593371733.