Division One League: Irate Nkoranza Warriors fans stone assistant referee; hold RTU hostage

Terrible incidents were recorded in Nkoranza today when Nkoranza Warriors drew 0-0 with RTU in Division One League.

The assistant referee 1 was allegedly hit with stones in the first half & the referee had to halt the game

Referees & RTU players now held hostage after full time pic.twitter.com/5y2HSSOv6B

