Division One League Clubs to receive GH₵ 80,000 incentives from GFA ahead of 2023/24 season

The President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, has announced new packages for all 48 Division One League clubs in all three zones.



Speaking at the 29th Ordinary Congress of the Ghana Football Association, held at KNUST Great Hall in Kumasi on Monday, July 10, Kurt Okraku opines that, amid the many challenges confronting Ghana football, the association is doing its bid to ignite passion and create wealth for all.



According to Kurt, “Division One clubs will each now receive GHC 80,000 next season as incentives”, he said.



The announcement, generated loud cheers from the representatives of Divisional One League clubs during his speech, as it comes as a big boost to lessen their burden relative to their operations.



The new incentive is a significant increment of GHC50,000 from the initial GHC30,000 the respective clubs in DOL each received last season in the 2022/23betPawa Premier League.



The GFA boss, enumerated several other incentives that his administration will bring on board come next season aimed at building a solid foundation for Ghana football to thrive including an investment of 30 buses into the sport.



