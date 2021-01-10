Sports News of Sunday, 10 January 2021

Division One League: Classified Results for opening weekend

Young Apostles

The Division One League returned this weekend and there were no major surprises. GHANASoccernet.com brings you all the classified results from the opening round of matches.



Zone I



Suntaa 1-1 Gbewaa



Arsenal 1-0 B.A United



Bofokwa 0-1 Nsoatreman



Tamale City - Kimtampo



Mighty Royals 1-0 Steadfast



Crocodiles 0-0 Unity



Young Apostles 3 -1 Nkoranza Warriors



Zone II



Sky FC 1- 1 Vipers



Nzema kotoko 0 -1 Goldstars



Deportivo 2 -1 All Blacks



Edubiase United 1- 0 Achiken



BYF 1-0 Wassaman



Unistar 2- 1 Pacific Heroes



Zone III



Tema Youth 2-1 Young Wise



Danbort 1-1 Planners FC



Accra Lions 3- 2 Accra City Stars



Mighty Jets 1-1 Uncle T Stars



Krystal Palace 0-1 Phar Rangers



Heart of Lions 2-1 Vision FC