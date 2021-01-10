You are here: HomeSports2021 01 10Article 1150982

Sunday, 10 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Division One League: Classified Results for opening weekend

The Division One League returned this weekend and there were no major surprises. GHANASoccernet.com brings you all the classified results from the opening round of matches.

Zone I

Suntaa 1-1 Gbewaa

Arsenal 1-0 B.A United

Bofokwa 0-1 Nsoatreman

Tamale City - Kimtampo

Mighty Royals 1-0 Steadfast

Crocodiles 0-0 Unity

Young Apostles 3 -1 Nkoranza Warriors

Zone II

Sky FC 1- 1 Vipers

Nzema kotoko 0 -1 Goldstars

Deportivo 2 -1 All Blacks

Edubiase United 1- 0 Achiken

BYF 1-0 Wassaman

Unistar 2- 1 Pacific Heroes

Zone III

Tema Youth 2-1 Young Wise

Danbort 1-1 Planners FC

Accra Lions 3- 2 Accra City Stars

Mighty Jets 1-1 Uncle T Stars

Krystal Palace 0-1 Phar Rangers

Heart of Lions 2-1 Vision FC

