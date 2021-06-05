Division One League: Accra Lions beat Mighty Jets to extend lead at the top of Zone III table

Sports News of Saturday, 5 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Accra Lions maintained a firm grip on the top spot with a victory over Tudu Mighty Jets at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, June 5, 2021.



Rauf Salifu's nineteenth goal of the season was sandwiched by Fatawu Hamidu and Evans Etti strikes as Accra Lions won 3-1 to extend their lead at the top to five points.



The visitor's forced early saves from goalkeeper Appiah Kubi before Accra Lions were forced into an early change following injury to Rashid Abubakar. He was replaced by Dominic Nsobila.



And just twenty minutes into the game, Fatawu Hamidu broke the deadlock after sending in a beautiful curler from the edge of the box.



The unstoppable Rauf Salifu then doubled the lead after connecting to a Joseph Addo cross.



Accra Lions controlled and dominated the half, going into the break with a comfortable lead.



After the break, the visitors pulled one from Foster Avinu's freekick with 20 minutes left to set up a cagey finish.



However, Accra Lions had more under their sleeves as Evans Etti tapped in the third in injury time.



Accra Lions have now opened the gap between them and Tema Youth to five points, with the latter to play on Sunday against Kotoku Royals.