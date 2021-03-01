Soccer News of Monday, 1 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Divine Naah bags brace to inspire Mosta FC to victory against Santa Lucia

Ghanaian attacking midfielder Divine Naah was on the scoresheet for Mosta FC in their 4-2 win over Santa Lucia in the Maltese top-flight division on Saturday.



The 24-year-old broke the deadlock in the 31st minute of the first half with the first goal of the game.



The first half ended with Mosta taking the lead before the break kind courtesy of Divine Naah's strike.



The Ghanaian footballer doubled the lead for the away side with his second goal of the game in the 47th minute.



Kevin Rosero reduced the deficit for Santa Luca in the 51st minute with his goal.



Rosero also got a brace in the 75th minute after a nicely worked finish.



Michael Misfud scored the winning goal for Mosta FC in the 79th minute to see the game ended 3-2 after regulation time.



Mosta is placed sixth on the league table with 33 points after the win.







