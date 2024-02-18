Dissolving GFA is not the solution to football problems – Samuel Inkoom

Sports News of Sunday, 18 February 2024

Former Black Stars defender, Samuel Inkoom, has waded into calls for an overhaul of Ghana football.



The call has recently become topical following the disastrous outing of the Black Stars at the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).



Inkoom stated during an appearance on UTV’s United Showbiz hosted by MzGee that calls for the dissolution of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) would not solve the problems the sport is currently facing.



“It is not the dissolution of the FA that will help us, but what I would add is, they should also be receptive to the ideas others bring on board because we are all looking for the best interest of the game,” he submitted.



Some top journalists on February 14 held the ‘Save Ghana Football’ march in Accra and Kumasi with calls for an overhaul of the football administration in the country.



They submitted a petition to Parliament at the end of their march and the petition was referred to the Committee on Youth and Sports for report back to the House.



MPs, however, lamented the slide in fortunes of the sport with one of them asking government to risk a FIFA ban by interfering the administration of the game.





