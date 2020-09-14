Sports News of Monday, 14 September 2020

Dissolve Kotoko board – Supporters’ chief begs Otumfuo

Life patron of Asante Kotoko, Otumfuo Osei Tutu

It was all fun and excitement barely a month ago when new CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah was installed.



Prior to that the patron of the club Otumfuo Osei Tutu had named a new board with set tasks and objective for the next three years.



Nana Yaw was seen as the best fit for the job and during his unveiling, messages of renewed hope and expectations were made.



But less than a month after the jamboree at Kwame Kyei’s Sports Hotel and the self-destructive button is about to be pressed again if it has not been pressed already.



As first reported by this site, Nana Yaw Amponsah has clashed with some elements in the board and the relationship as we understand has broken down completely.



The board as we have been told are usurping some powers of the CEO and a determined Nana Yaw Amponsah is unwilling to let that happen with resignation considered as a more effective option than living on the dictates of the board.



Sources close to the club say irreparable damage has been done to the relationship between Nana Yaw Amponsah and the only way out will be for either him or those board members to leave the club.



Amid the ongoing brouhaha, a supporters’ chief has proffered a solution to the impasse between the two factions.



Nana Agyemang Prempeh, the Circles 8 chairman of Kotoko's supporters' wing has called on Otumfuo to dissolve the board.



He told Asempa FM that the only way the club can reach its intended height is for those board members to leave the club.



He said that the supporters of the club feel hurt by how the board has handled issues between themselves and the young CEO and while they believe in him, they want the board fired.



“I will call on Otumfuo to dissolve the board because what is currently happening in the board is not what any supporter envisaged. What is going on is detrimental to the development of the club,” he told Benedict Kwadwo Mensah on Asempa FM’s Ultimate Sports Morning Show.

