'Disposal jersey' - NPP MP 'trashes' Asante Kotoko jersey for 2023/2024 season

Davis Opoku Ansah, the Member of Parliament of Mpraeso Constituency is one of many football lovers who are least impressed by the Kumasi Asante Kotoko jersey for the 2023/2024 Ghana Premier League.



The Porcupines on Sunday, September 17, 2023, wore the jersey for the first time in their season opener against Hearts of Lions.



On social media, some Ghanaians who followed the game expressed dissatisfaction with the quality of the jersey and slammed the club’s Interim Management Committee for striking a partnership with a company that in their view produces sub-standard jerseys.



Taking to social media to register his disapproval of the jersey, Davis Opoku Mensah said “Never knew we had disposal jersey”.



Perhaps the lack of inspiration in the jersey robbed the players wrongly as they were unable to produce a performance of commendation in their first match of the season.



At the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Asante Kotoko drew with Premier League returnees Hearts of Lions, much to the disappointment of their fans.



Nonetheless, coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum has urged the fans to be patient and keep faith with the team as he has absolute confidence in them to deliver consistent performances that will excite the Porcupine family.



While Asante Kotoko dropped points at home, their rivals Hearts of Oak suffered a late defeat at the hands of Real Tamale United in the opening match played on Friday, September 15.



A clanger by goalkeeper Richard Attah ensured that RTU picked their first win of the season at the Ali Mahama Sports Stadium.











