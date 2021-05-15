‘Disciplinarian’ Conte was my roommate - Stephen Appiah reveals

Sports News of Saturday, 15 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah has revealed he shared the same room with Antonio Conte at Juventus.



Appiah joined Juventus in 2003 and spent two years at the Italian club. When he arrived, Conte had established himself as a club legend, having made his debut in 1991.



Appiah and Conte were roommate for one year as Conte retired a year before Appiah’s departure.



Currently a top coach, Conte was recently crowned Serie A champion after guiding Inter Milan to win the competition for the first time since 2010. His eighth trophy as a coach.



And Appiah is not surprised at all by Conte’s achievements because he knows the Italian as a disciplinarian.



“Antonio Conte was my roommate [at Juventus]. When I arrived at the Arta Terme, where we have our pre-season, they said I had to go to the room with Antonio Conte.



So Antonio Conte was my roommate, big player, he has won a lot, and at times I want to change the TV or call family and friends, but I couldn’t.”



Conte was so strict and huge, so I couldn’t even talk on the phone, nor touch the remote when I want to change the channel.”



It tells how serious he was even during his playing days,” Appiah said on WarmUpPlus on Saturday.



Appiah won the Supercoppa Italiana during his time at Juventus.