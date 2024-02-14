Disband Black Stars now - Sam Dzata George roars

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 February 2024

Sam Nartey George, the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, has made some recommendations that he believes if implemented, will result in a major and upward turn in the fortunes of Ghana football.



Sam George, on Asempa FM, proposed the disbandment of the Black Stars, arguing that only such decision can help revive the team.



Sam George opined that Ghana can glean lessons from other countries who took a break from international competitions to restructure and revive their game.



“Ahead of the AFCON in Cameroon, I said that Ghana was not going to win even a box of Indomie and it became a thing. People attacked and insulted me but that’s exactly what happened. We should disband the Black Stars. That is my view and I have held it for long.



“It won’t be the first time we would be disbanding the Black Stars. It was after we disbanded the Black Stars in the early 2000s that we managed to create the teams that dominated from 2006. It was because we had time to break down the structure and rebuild it. Nigeria and several countries have done it to clean their football,” he said.



Sam George was expressing his views on the decision by some sports journalists to stage a mammoth protest dubbed the ‘Save Ghana Football’ demonstration.



The lawmaker welcomed the decision, lamenting that Ghana football is in a state of abyss and needs immediate salvation.



Meanwhile, the demonstration is underway with the protestors marching to the headquarters of the Ghana Football Association in Osu, Accra.



Hundreds of Ghanaians, draped in red and black are making known their reservations about the direction of Ghana football and demand immediate attention to the challenges.



