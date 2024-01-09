Director of Scouting for FC Barcelona visits Kenpong Football Academy from 10-13 January 2024

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The director of scouting for FC Barcelona, (“Barcelona”) Mr Paulo Araujo will visit the Kenpong Football Academy (“Kenpong”) in Winneba from 10-13 January 2024.



During the visit, Mr Araujo will inspect facilities at the Academy, watch a number of training sessions and interact with players and officials of the Academy.



He will also meet officials of Government and non-Governmental agencies in charge of sports in the country.



This is a reciprocal visit to Kenpong after a high-powered delegation from Kenpong led by its Managing Director, Mr Kennedy Agyepong paid a visit to Barcelona in June 2023 to initiate discussions for a partnership between Kenpong and Barcelona. Other members of the delegation included Mr. James Kwasi Appiah, current head coach of the Sudan National Football team and Mr Nikola Jaegerfeld, international relations consultant.







During the visit, Kenpong held meetings with some board members of Barcelona led by the first vice president of Barcelona, Mr. Rafael Yuste i Abel, members of the coaching and scouting departments of Barcelona, among others.



Mr Paulo Araujo is an experienced and accomplished coaching and scouting professional with several years of working experience in Europe and Africa. This visit will take to a notch higher the relationship between Kenpong and Barcelona.