Dir General of GES, Chief Director of MoE engage FIFA Director

Sports News of Friday, 11 August 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Director General of the Ghana Education Service Dr. Eric Nkansah and Chief Director of the Minsitry of Education Maamle Andrews have held separate meetings with the FIFA Director of Football for School programme Fatamatu Sow Sidibe in Accra.



The meeting which took place in Accra on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, discussed amongst other things, building close partnerships with agencies under the Ministry of Education through the Ghana Football Association to develop football at the grassroots level, providing support for school going kids and educating them on basic football principles and making football, accessible to children of school going age.



The meetings were also attended by General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo (Esq.), Director of Communications for the Ghana Football Association Henry Asante Twum and Michael Ntow-Ayeh - Deputy Greater Accra Regional Physical Education and Sports Coordinator for the Ghana Education Service.



The FIFA Football For Schools programme also seeks to empower learners (boys and girls) with valuable life skills and competencies, empower and provide coach-educators with the training to deliver sport and life-skills activities, Build the capacity of stakeholders (schools, MAs and public authorities) to deliver training in life skills through football, Strengthen the cooperation between governments, MAs and participating schools to enable partnerships, alliances and intersectoral collaboration.



The programme entails which mass participation amongst children is currently running in 79 countries in the World and 30 FIFA Member Associations in Africa.



The Football For Schools programme forms part of the education amongst children between the ages of 4-14.



Football for Schools (F4S) is an ambitious programme run by FIFA, in collaboration with UNESCO, which aims to contribute to the education, development and empowerment of around 700 million children. It seeks to make football more accessible to both boys and girls around the world by incorporating football activities into the education system, in partnership with relevant authorities and stakeholders.