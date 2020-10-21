Sports News of Wednesday, 21 October 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Diego Simeone is confident that Thomas Partey will excel at Arsenal

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Atletico Madrid coach, Diego Simeone is backing Thomas Partey to succeed with his new outfit, Arsenal.



The deputy skipper of the Black Stars sealed his move to the English Premier League side before the summer transfer deadline.



This was after the Gunners invoked an automatic transfer by paying the full buyout clause of £45m to the Spanish side Atletico Madrid.



Speaking about Partey's move to Arsenal, he said: "In these situations of the clauses we cannot give many opinions. They are decisions that are made based on the possibility that exists."



"As for Thomas, everything that happens to the guys who have given me a lot makes me happy. I remember the games we saw him with the B team and when he started to come through."



"He went to Almeria; it was difficult for him to find a stable place but he is an extraordinary player. He will do well and we wish him the best. We love him very much."



Partey made his debut for Arsenal last weekend and is in contention to feature in the Europa League for the Gunners on Thursday, October, 22.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.