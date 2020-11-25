Sports News of Wednesday, 25 November 2020

Diego Maradona is dead

Diego Maradona has died of a heart attack

Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60 after suffering a cardiac arrest.



The football legend had a heart attack at his home just two weeks after leaving the hospital where he underwent surgery on a blot clot in his brain.



Maradona, regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, helped Argentina win the World Cup in 1986, the pinnacle of an illustrious career.



He played club football for Boca Juniors, Napoli, and Barcelona among others, and was adored by millions all over the world for his brilliant skills.



Maradona was responsible for the infamous 'Hand of God' that eliminated England from the 1986 tournament.

