Didier Drogba reacts to reports of alleged conversion to Islam

Chelsea legend, Didier Drogba has denied reports that he has converted from Christianity to Islam.



Multiple reports claimed that the global football icon has converted to Islam after images of him engaging in an Islamic prayer routine emerged online.



The former Chelsea striker, via a post on Twitter, clarified that he only visited his Muslim brothers in his village in Ivory Coast.



"This story is going viral ???? but I haven’t changed religion.

This was just me paying respect to my Muslim brothers I was visiting in my village. A moment of togetherness. Much love and blessings to all," he tweeted.



Didier Drogba, who recently co-hosted France Football Magazine's Ballon d'Or awards ceremony, visited and spent time with his Muslim friends and brothers in Ivory Coast a few days ago.



Photographs were taken, and a scene in which Drogba opened his hands in prayer, as Muslims do, caught the attention of the media.





Check out Drogba's post below





Much love and blessings to all ???????? — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) November 7, 2022

