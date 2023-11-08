Didier Drogba reacts to Erling Haaland imitating his famous goal celebration

Sports News of Wednesday, 8 November 2023

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has commended Manchester City striker Erling Haaland for imitating his trademark celebration after scoring against Young Boys Sporting Club on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.



In a post on X, Drogba dubbed Haaland 'man of his words' after he fulfilled a vow to do a re-enactment of Drogba or Gary Linker's celebration in his next goal during the 2023 Ballon d'Or Awards.



At the ceremony which was held in Paris, France on October 30, 2023, and hosted by Drogba, Erling Haaland picked the Gerd Muller trophy for scoring the most goals in Europe.



During the presentation of the award by English football icon, Gary Lineker, Didier Drogba challenged Haaland to celebrate his next goal with either his style or that of Lineker.



Haaland in response, said that his next goal was going to determine which of the iconic celebrations he would go with.



The Norwegian looked to have picked Drogba’s style after swinging his arms in the same fashion as Drogba after his first goal against Young Boys SC.



Haaland shot City into the lead with a powerful penalty that became the first of the two goals he scored on the night.



Manchester City won 3-0, with Haaland scoring a brace and Phil Foden adding another.





