Didi Dramani happy to work as Black Stars assistant coach under Chris Hughton

Sports News of Monday, 13 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Asante Kotoko head coach, Mas-Ud Didi Dramani is happy to have been maintained as the second assistant coach to the Black Stars by the Ghana Football Association.



Mas-Ud Didi Dramani who was first appointed as an assistant coach of the Black Stars under Otto Addo will maintain his position despite the GFA announcing a successor to the Borussia Dortmund talent development coach.



The GFA, on Sunday, February 12, 2023, announced that Chris Hughton has been promoted from the Black Stars technical advisor position to lead the team as the head coach with both George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani being maintained as the assistants.



Reacting to the announcement, Didi Dramani stated that It’s a service to his nation and he is glad to help.



“It is service to nation building just as the president has always attributed that we should not act as observers but add to the development of the country and if I have the knowledge in football, why won’t I also contribute to the development and progress of football,” Coach Didi Dramani told Oyerepa FM in an interview.



Below is GFA's full statement confirming the appointment of Chris Hughton:



The Ghana Football Association has the pleasure to appoint Chris Hughton as Head Coach of the Black Stars following extensive deliberations between the two parties.



The appointment is in line with the vision of the GFA to continue with the project of building a formidable squad that started with Otto Addo in the lead up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament.



Mr. Hughton has been the Technical Advisor of the Black Stars for the past twelve months.



The GFA has also decided to maintain Assistant Coaches George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani.



The three coaches were part of the technical team for the World Cup in Qatar.



Details about the duration of the contract and terms of engagement would be announced in due course.



Watch the latest sports video on GhanaWeb TV















JE/DA