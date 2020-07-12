Sports News of Sunday, 12 July 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Didi Dramani analyzes cause of Ghana's struggles at senior level

Maswud Didi Dramani

Deputy coach of FC Nordsjaelland, Maswud Didi Dramani has indicated that Ghana's failure to produce the best football talents at the senior level is due to the nation’s over-reliance on immediate success at the youth level.



Ghana are noted for their excellent record in CAF and FIFA youth tournaments having won the world U17 and U20 competitions one apiece.



The West Africa giants have however struggled to translate that success at senior level after failing to win a major title for the past 38 years.



“When you look at the way sometimes we pick our U17, do we pick them based on the fact that our projection is that if we pick them when they are 10 years, in 10 years they should have played in our U20 and U23 teams?" Dramani, currently a youth coach with Danish side Nordsjaelland, told YAC Media.



“You should be thinking that in 25 years, they should be able to win something for the country.



“When we are able to think like this, we will be experts in putting people in their right places, because when you think about immediate success, then you are only thinking about today and tomorrow.



“It means you are only thinking about how to win and qualify for the U17 Afcon and when you begin to think about just qualifying for the Afcon, it means you have relegated players who would have been able to fit in for the 2025 period.”



Dramani won the Ghana Premier League title with Asante Kotoko in 2012 and 2013.

