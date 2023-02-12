Didi Dramani, George Boateng to be maintained as Black Stars assistant coaches - Reports

Sports News of Sunday, 12 February 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana Football Association are expected to name a new technical team for the Black Stars this week subject to clearance from the government according to multiple reports.



The Black Stars is currently without a substantive trainer following the resignation of Otto Addo after the 2022 World Cup.



The Germany-based coach relinquished his role to continue his job as the talent development coach for giants Borussia Dortmund.



It has been reported that the GFA has settled on Chris Hughton and will by the close of this week name him as the new Black Stars coach subject to clearance from the government.



Hughton worked with the national team as a technical advisor during the World Cup playoff against Nigeria and was part of the team at the tournament in Qatar.



Also, the GFA will maintain Didi Dramani and George Boateng as assistant coaches to the Black Stars.



The pair served under Otto Addo during the World Cup play-off and was part of the team for the tournament in Qatar.



The Black Stars will return to action in March for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



Ghana will host Angola in their third group game at the Cape Coast Stadium next month.



The Black Stars are top Group E with 4 points after two matches into the qualifiers.