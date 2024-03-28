Did John Paintsil 'reply' critics of his Black Stars appointment with Nana Ampadu's 'Oman bo adwo' track?

Sports News of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Black Stars assistant coach, John Paintsil, has shared a video where he was jamming to Kuami Eugene’s rendition of Nana Kwame Ampadu’s popular song ‘Oman bo adwo.’



The former Black Stars right-back has come under severe backlash following his appointment by the Ghana Football Association as a member of the newly constituted technical team.



In what could be termed as a veiled reply to critics, John Paintsil, who has massive following on TikTok, was captured jamming to a portion of the song which speaks about people suffering attacks despite being innocent.



Paintsil, in the video, attempted to act out the lyrics of the song which made for an interesting viewing.



Among the various personalities who have voiced out their reservations about the appointment of John Paintsil as Black Stars assistant coach is Saddick Adams of Angel Broadcasting Network.



Speaking on Angel TV's sports programme, Saddick addressed his gripe with the Paintsil appointment, stating:



"In 2019, he presented a fake certificate to allow him to coach, and it was discovered. Oti Akenteng and Prof. Mintah knew about it, and so he is a person of questionable moral character who also questioned the importance of the protest against GFA.



"We also don't know why he is using a fake certificate to get a coaching job. He has served well as an ex-international, but that fake certificate must be investigated.



"We have that fake certificate, so we will pursue the next step; we will seek him to be cleared and not infect the national team," Saddick Adams stated.



Paintsil was alongside Otto Addo and Joseph Laumann when Ghana lost and drew with Nigeria and Uganda respectively in the March 2024 international break.





