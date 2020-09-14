Sports News of Monday, 14 September 2020

DfB Pokal: Kasim Adam makes a return in Hoffenheim’s hard win over Chemnitzer FC

Black Stars defender, Kasim Adam Nuhu featured for TSG Hoffenheim in their hard won victory over Chemnitzer FC in the DfB Pokal on Sunday September, 13.



Hoffenheim were held to a pulsating 2-2 stalemate before scaling through by winning 3-2 on penalty kicks.



Kasim Adams Nuhu was introduced in the 70th minute for Austrian defender Stefan Posch.



Andrej Kramaric scored twice for the visitors in normal time while Freiberger and Bickel scored for the home side to leave the final score 2-2.



Ishak Belfodil and Christoph Baumgartner all converted their penalties for TSG, while Oliver Baumann saved two Chemnitz spot-kicks.



That was the first game for the Ghanaian after his return from a loan deal with Fortuna Dusseldorf last season.



Kasim is expected to find favour with new manager Sebastian Hoeness in the coming Bundesliga season.

